YGGDRASH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,507.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00037863 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00199007 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

