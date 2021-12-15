YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $47.89. 879,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,230,840. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

