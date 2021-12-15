YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $415.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.16. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.10.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

