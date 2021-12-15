YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 534 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 33.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $161.62. 27,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,091. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.60. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $161.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

