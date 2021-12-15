YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.75. 123,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.06 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

