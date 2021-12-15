YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 139,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,619. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.