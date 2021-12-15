Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 262,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,996,000. Procept BioRobotics makes up 6.6% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of analysts have commented on PRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Procept BioRobotics stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

