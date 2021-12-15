Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Post $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.94. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.83 and a 200-day moving average of $116.58. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

