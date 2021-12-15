Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.95. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 362,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $43,312,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 106.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 286,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

