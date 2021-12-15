Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) will announce $17.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.03 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year sales of $70.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.53 million to $71.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $88.80 million, with estimates ranging from $86.05 million to $91.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Runway Growth Finance.

Several brokerages have commented on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. 84,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,123. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 11,080 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $116,583.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,905 shares of company stock worth $1,003,125.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

