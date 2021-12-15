Zacks: Analysts Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million.

AKA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AKA opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

