Zacks: Analysts Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AKA opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
