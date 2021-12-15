Zacks: Analysts Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post $0.77 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.75. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $674,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 46.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 889,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,329,000 after purchasing an additional 282,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.