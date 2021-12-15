Zacks: Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.63 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post sales of $137.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $140.00 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $125.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $470.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.51 billion to $472.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $553.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $531.82 billion to $567.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $84.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,466.30. 3,782,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,572. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,444.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,429.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

