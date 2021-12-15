Zacks: Analysts Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $400.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

