Zacks: Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.84. EPR Properties reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE EPR opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

