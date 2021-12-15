Zacks: Analysts Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.21). Evolus reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolus.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.
EOLS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 689,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,006. Evolus has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.40.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
Read More: What is a management fee?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.