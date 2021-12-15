Zacks: Analysts Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.21). Evolus reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolus.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Evolus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

EOLS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 689,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,006. Evolus has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.40.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

