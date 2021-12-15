Zacks: Analysts Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Announce $2.20 EPS

Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will announce $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. Mastercard posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $340.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.73. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $334.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

