Zacks: Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will report sales of $350.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.80 million and the highest is $478.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE:NEP traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.88. 14,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,612. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.