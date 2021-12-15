Zacks: Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $545.83 Million

Brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce sales of $545.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.00 million and the lowest is $529.45 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $419.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.26. 1,138,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,903. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $129.25 and a 1 year high of $342.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.