Zacks: Analysts Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 210,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,175,000 after purchasing an additional 308,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 363,760 shares during the period.

NYSE THS traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $40.32. 280,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.