Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,912,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,069,000 after buying an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 131.2% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,747. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

