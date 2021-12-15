Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to announce $3.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. DermTech reported sales of $2.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $12.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $12.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $26.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

DermTech stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,313. DermTech has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $463.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,995 shares of company stock valued at $92,208. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

