Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on DNA shares. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DNA stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. 455,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,523,669. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $34,770,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,272,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

