Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.47 Million

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to announce $315.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $322.70 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $494.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OPK shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. 3,587,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.67.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

