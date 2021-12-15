Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the highest is $3.43. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $3.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $11.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 61.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.81. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

