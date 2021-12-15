Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 101.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 379,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,067. Kirby has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.