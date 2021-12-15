Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Post $5.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce earnings per share of $5.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.14. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $6.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $25.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.45 to $25.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $24.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.05 to $25.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

