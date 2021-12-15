Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.41 Million

Analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce $16.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.83 million. Bank of Princeton reported sales of $14.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $66.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.70 million to $66.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $62.09 million, with estimates ranging from $61.46 million to $62.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Princeton.
Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of Princeton stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.56. 16,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $199.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.
Bank of Princeton Company Profile
The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.
