Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.41 Million

Analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce $16.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.83 million. Bank of Princeton reported sales of $14.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $66.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.70 million to $66.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $62.09 million, with estimates ranging from $61.46 million to $62.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Princeton stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.56. 16,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $199.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

