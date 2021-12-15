Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $997.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

