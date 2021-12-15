Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) to Sell

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChargePoint Holdings Inc. provides electric vehicle charging network. The company’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. ChargePoint Holdings Inc., formerly known as Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHPT. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.

CHPT opened at $19.50 on Monday. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,663 shares of company stock worth $5,197,460. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 582.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.