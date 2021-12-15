Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Sell

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HPP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HPP stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. 1,194,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,019,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $5,570,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 840,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 133,199 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 313,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.