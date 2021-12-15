Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to Sell

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

LVMUY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Erste Group raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $118.48 and a 12 month high of $168.06.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

