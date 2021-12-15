Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to “Buy”

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

NYSE ADC opened at $67.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 68.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 82,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

