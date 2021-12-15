Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to Buy

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

EQH stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,646,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,641 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after acquiring an additional 370,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 217,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,271 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.