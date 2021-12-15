Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to “Buy”

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.66 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

