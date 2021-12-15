Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from €110.00 to €101.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zalando traded as low as $41.09 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 85046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Zalando SE will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

