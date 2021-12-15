Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 245,888 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,888 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of Aaron’s worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 693.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Aaron’s by 111,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.74 million and a PE ratio of 8.41.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other Aaron’s news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

