Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 66,486 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,486 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 539,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,781,000 after buying an additional 148,408 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.98.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.