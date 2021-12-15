Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

