Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 153.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,846 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of NUVA opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -98.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

