Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 155.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 159,507 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.4% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.95. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

