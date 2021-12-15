Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZD. Wedbush began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:ZD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,725. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $93.78 and a 52-week high of $147.35.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

