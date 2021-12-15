ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.56

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.56 and traded as high as $8.49. ZIX shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 1,747,987 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIXI. Wedbush cut shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $481.58 million, a PE ratio of -22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 228,215 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 664.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 414,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 360,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 460,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 118,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

