ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Trading Down 3.6%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 3,989 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZOZO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

