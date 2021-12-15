ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Serenity Capital LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% in the second quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $36,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.15.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTO. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

