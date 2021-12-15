Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

ZUO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,542. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 46.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,382 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth $21,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 325.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,873 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in Zuora by 279.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after buying an additional 999,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 131.6% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after buying an additional 952,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.21. Zuora has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

