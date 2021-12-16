$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.03). Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

HT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,830,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

