-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

