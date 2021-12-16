-$0.17 EPS Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). CareCloud posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.82 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 54,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94.

In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $157,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CareCloud by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in CareCloud by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CareCloud by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CareCloud by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 81,902 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

