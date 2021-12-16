-$0.20 EPS Expected for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.21). Mustang Bio reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

MBIO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,089. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $174.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.61. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.